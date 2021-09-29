National Fire Prevention Week is October 3-9. This is the time of year when firefighters focus on fire safety education.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” This theme is designed to educate everyone about the different sounds that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make.
In 1976 the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) began requiring smoke alarms in all homes. Today, as many as three out of five fires associated with a home fire death do not have a working smoke alarm. Many of the non-working smoke alarms had a missing or disconnected battery.
Every room used for sleeping, every corridor leading to a sleeping area, and every level of your home, including the basement, should have a working smoke alarm. It is recommended you test your alarms once a month and change the battery twice a year. We normally remind residents to change batteries near Daylight Saving Time in March and November.
Knowing what to do when an alarm sounds will keep you and your family safe. When an alarm makes noises – a beeping or chirping sound – you must take action quickly. You should create an evacuation plan with your family members and determine a meeting spot outside your home.
If a member of your household is deaf or hard of hearing, there are smoke alarms and alert devices designed for them in mind. The devices include strobe lights that flash to alert people when the smoke alarm sounds. Pillow or bed shakers designed to work with your smoke alarm are also available.
Derby firefighters are tentatively scheduled to visit each elementary school to teach fire prevention to kindergarten, first and second grade students. Firefighters will talk to students about the equipment on the trucks, the gear they wear (reminding them not to be scared when they see firefighters enter their home) and how to practice safely escaping their home using the Fire Safety House.
Remember, we are here to help. If you have questions about fire prevention or fire safety, call us at 788-3773 or reach out to us on Facebook (DerbyFireRescue).
