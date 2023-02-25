As we transition into spring in March, the DRC already has one eye on summer. There are numerous employment opportunities to view on the DRC website for the summer, but we are always in most need of lifeguards for Rock River Rapids. Lifeguard certification courses will take place during spring break from March 10-14 and March 24-April 1. More information is available on our website. Lifeguard positions are always great first jobs because they demonstrate a high level of responsibility, teamwork and follow through. Our guards always develop lasting friendships, get more physically fit and, based on their positive experiences, tend to come back multiple years. A good portion of our full-time staff began their careers as lifeguards. Whether its lifeguards, summer camp staff, outdoor maintenance or many of the other positions available, the DRC is a great place to learn and grow as a young professional.
Try several events for families and young people this month. Marvel Madness is on March 18 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the High Park Zimmerman Pavilion. This Avengers-themed event will provide kids ages 5-10 with various challenges to see if they have what it takes to be an Avenger. Kids may expect special super guests to attend the event.
