It has been a busy year at Derby Public Schools. I’ve had the opportunity to attend a handful of events, but one without question has stood out – the graduation of our former students at McConnell Air Force Base who were selected for Project Search.
Project Search is a transition-to-work program designed to prepare young people with disabilities to enter the workforce. Individuals selected for the program must meet certain requirements, and the average class per year ranges from eight to 10 students from the Derby, Mulvane and Haysville school districts. Students work 20-25 hours per week at unpaid internships during the school year, while spending approximately seven hours per week in the classroom. During classroom time, teachers and job coaches work with students on functional and employability skills. The benefits that these students gain more times than not are life-changing. Having specialized staff here at Derby Public Schools mentor, teach and train these students to transition into the workforce and to live independently is an opportunity many do not have. If you would like to learn more about Project Search, please contact Derby Public Schools.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.