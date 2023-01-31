As we move into February, the motivation to maintain that New Year discipline might already be fading. We know that feeling all too well and we encourage you to keep workout goals manageable and try to maintain a focus on fresh, high nutrition value food choices.
We’d like to include a few tips from DRC Personal Trainer Cindy Chase on maintaining a commitment to a healthy level of physical activity:
- Make it fun: find a sport you enjoy; pickleball, walleyball, hiking, etc.
- Little goals: for instance, if you work out regularly for two weeks give yourself a nonfood treat such as a manicure, massage, etc.
- Put it on paper: Put it in your calendar just like you would any other appointment.
- Get a partner: people that have workout partners are more likely to stay motived in their fitness goals.
We have lots of great things going on in February. A brand new event for the DRC is the Chocolate Bazaar. For only $5, this Feb. 4 event will include vendors, chocolate tasting, chocolate cooking demos, a baking contest and more. This is a registration event so check it out at derbyrec.com.
Mom and Dad can have a night out with date night drop-off. Drop the kids off at the DRC on Feb. 11 for the evening for organized crafts, gym games and a pizza party with dessert.
Feb. 25 is our very popular princess tea party. Spend the afternoon with real princesses reading stories, learning dances and singing and playing games. Then enjoy a tea party with pink lemonade, fun snacks and cakes.
I encourage you to hang in there on maintaining a reasonable activity level and making positive food choices. The days are getting longer and will be getting warmer in no time. Make February a great platform to launch into spring!
