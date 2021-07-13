Content notice: This column discusses sensitive topics like suicide.
By allowing conversion therapy to exist in the state of Kansas, our government is enabling institutional violence against LGBTQ+ youth.
For those who don’t know, “conversion therapy” is a homophobic and transphobic practice that seeks to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity through discredited, non-scientific methods. Kansas is one of 30 states in the United States without a ban on the archaic “therapy.”
The truth is, people are naturally gay and trans. Trying to change a person through forced “therapy” disregards their value as a human being and their right to live life as their true self. And kids have no ability to refuse conversion therapy if their parents force it on them.
A peer-reviewed study by The Trevor Project, published in 2020 in the American Journal of Public Health, found that LGBTQ+ youth who underwent conversion therapy were more than twice as likely to report having attempted suicide and more than 2.5 times as likely to report multiple suicide attempts in the past year.
Conversion therapy is not only damaging because of the experience itself, but because it makes LGBTQ+ kids feel as though the people in their lives don’t accept them for who they are.
Lesbian, gay and bisexual kids are nearly five times as likely to have attempted suicide than their heterosexual peers, per the Trevor Project. Just one supportive adult can reduce an LGBTQ+ youth’s chance of attempting suicide by 40%.
Of course, I am not naive. I understand that the backwards legislature in Kansas is not likely to take up this issue. In fact, they are more likely to double down on conversion therapy and other ways to further persecute LGBTQ+ kids in the state – as they tried and failed to do with their proposal to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports.
And even with a ban on conversion therapy, there would be a long way to go in terms of changing the culture and laws in Kansas to be more supportive of our LGBTQ+ residents.
We need to expand our statewide non-discrimination ordinance to provide protections for gay and trans workers. And trans people deserve to go to the correct bathroom just like cisgender people.
Still, it’s up to us ordinary Kansans, who oppose on principle the systematic oppression of others, to stand up against this atrocity called “conversion therapy” and call it what it is: violence against our LGBTQ+ youth.
Frankly, it’s 2021. Personal or religious beliefs don’t justify the systematic oppression and increased suicides of LGBTQ+ youth. If you don’t think it’s right to be gay or trans, you don’t have to live those lifestyles. It’s really that easy.
There’s no place for violent homophobia and transphobia in our state. Allow conversion therapy to go on; LGBTQ+ kids in Kansas will be more likely to commit suicide. Ban conversion therapy; protect the lives of LGBTQ+ kids in Kansas.
By not acting, our government is already making its choice.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.