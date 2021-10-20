What does it mean to take a leave of absence from the Kansas legislature for military orders?
I recently announced that I would be unable to attend the 2022 legislative session in January because of military orders.
The United States Air Force has three branches; Active Duty, Reserves, and the National Guard. I joined the Kansas Air National Guard as an officer trainee in November 2020, and in September 2021, I became a Second Lieutenant upon graduation from Officer Training School.
The great news is that District 81 will continue to have representation during my brief absence. Since 1941, Kansas has allowed temporary replacements for elected officials who serve in the military and are away on orders. A temporary representative will be selected by the Republican precinct committee members who live in District 81. Because I am a Republican, the only individuals permitted to replace me in the office are other Republicans. Upon completing the military orders, I will return and resume the position of Representative for District 81.
How can military members serve as elected officials? The Department of Defence (DoD) lays out a policy directive known as 1344.10, which governs military members who are running for office or are elected officials.
I would highly encourage anyone to join the Kansas Air National Guard. It is a part-time service to your country, where you only have to serve one weekend a month. In the meantime, you get all the military benefits, like 100% college tuition paid for by the state and highly affordable healthcare benefits even while working your regular job outside of the Guard.
You can join if you are 39 years old or younger and do not have disqualifying medical conditions. You do not move worldwide; you get to stay local and serve your country right from McConnell Air Force Base and typically on your schedule. It is a hidden gem in our community with a great work culture. Visit the local recruiting office, right across from McConnell AFB on Rock Road, and see if this is a good fit for you, your family, or your relatives! Tell them Lieutenant Blake Carpenter sent you!
