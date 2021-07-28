As Superintendent of Derby Public Schools, I believe open communication, feedback opportunities and time to listen and learn from others is very important to the success of our district. This is also very important at the state level.
Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Brad Neuenswander are conducting 50 community conversations throughout the state on their Kansans Can Success Tour.
The Kansans Can Success Tour is a follow-up to the Kansas Children Kansas’ Future community conversations tour that took place beginning in late winter and early spring of 2015. The purpose of that tour was to bring together parents, educators, local school board members, higher education representatives, legislators and members of the business community to discuss the future they wanted for Kansas children and the role they wanted Kansas education to play in supporting that envisioned future.
The vision for education in Kansas – Kansas leads the world in the success of each student – was created from what Kansans said during the tour. The Kansas State Board of Education’s outcomes for measuring progress toward achieving that vision were also derived from information gathered during the tour. Outcomes include social-emotional growth, kindergarten readiness, Individual Plan of Study, graduation, postsecondary success and civic engagement.
Goals and strategies within our district’s strategic plan are linked directly to the Kansas State Board of Education’s vision, mission and outcomes for measuring progress. Our plan is designed to be a roadmap for the district and the plan articulates a common foundation of expectations and goals in place to prepare our students and staff for success. As the district wraps up the final year in our strategic plan and looks ahead to future planning, stakeholder input is vital.
We are proud to share that Derby Public Schools will be hosting one of these stops on Thursday, August 19 at 6:00 p.m. Dr. Watson and Dr. Neuenswander will share success stories, as well as challenges, discuss the Kansans Can School Redesign Project, answer questions and gather information during the tours.
District leadership is working with schools to have representation from stakeholders across the district and from within our community. If you are interested in joining us, we would love to have you! Please RSVP to lhoyt@usd260.com by August 10.
