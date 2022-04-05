“Inflation Cuts Income Gain.”
While this sounds like a current headline, it was actually from The New York Times in 1980.
Unfortunately, we are heading in the same direction. February’s inflation numbers indicated that prices are soaring – 7.9% over last year.
Whether it’s filling up your tank with gas or buying groceries, everyday costs continue to climb.
Analysis from Bloomberg estimates that Americans will have to spend an additional $5,200 for the same goods they purchased last year – an additional $433 per month. Wages simply aren’t keeping up with these out-of-control prices, making inflation a tax on families in Derby and throughout south central Kansas.
While Putin’s invasion of Ukraine certainly doesn’t help this situation, it’s not how this all started. Rising prices began well before Russian forces had invaded. We’ve seen this trend for more than a year – January inflation was 7.5%.
All we have to do is look at the rising cost of fuel for a year during Biden’s presidency. The average national weekly price of a gallon of gas immediately prior to Biden’s inauguration was $2.317. The week before Putin invaded Ukraine, it was already up to $3.487.
Since taking office, he’s done everything in his power to push away from the energy independence we had under the previous administration.
For a year, the White House spun the narrative that inflation was “transitory.” Now they tell you it’s everyone’s fault but theirs.
Americans need action and accountability from Washington, and they need it now.
We should immediately restart the Keystone XL Pipeline. No, this would not cause new production to begin flowing immediately into our country, but it would provide future certainty and lower the cost of fuel today.
The administration must also remove bureaucratic red tape. The Biden administration likes to tout the permits already granted, but that doesn’t mean that each has producible oil and ignores that there are other regulations energy producers still face before drilling.
We should be doing everything possible to encourage energy production – not kneecapping energy independence and seeking help from Iran and Venezuela.
Just last week I helped introduce the Gas Prices Relief Act to encourage energy production. That was in addition to a bill I had previously introduced protecting small, independent producers in Kansas, and another half dozen bills that I’ve cosponsored.
In addition to lowering gas prices, we must decrease the government spending that contributes to rising prices.
It was just over a year ago when President Biden signed the so-called American Rescue Plan into law – a $1.9 trillion spending spree. At the time, Democrats lauded the bill and claimed it would reduce inflation. It didn’t.
Inflation is defined by too much money chasing the same amount of goods. Yet President Biden and Speaker Pelosi continue piling more government spending onto the backs of taxpayers. We are paying for their reckless spending today through rising prices, and our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will someday pay for it all.
And now, he’s proposed a budget with tens of trillions more in unnecessary spending.
I’ve proposed legislation to balance the federal budget and also an amendment to cut government spending. Both would help families in Kansas – Speaker Pelosi is interested in neither.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.