Alyssa Larue mug NEW

ALYSSA LARUE

Teen and Adult Services Coordinator

 COURTESY

In the 1920s, a collective of American authors would often gather to chat. Dubbed “The Lost Generation,” these authors shared the common trade of capturing their experiences through fiction. Hemingway, Stein, and Fitzgerald were at the table, but one wonders what those conversations would have been like if Poe, Twain, or London could have joined them. 

KanRead 2023 explores that conversation and more with the theme of Great American Short Stories. From August 21 to October 21, seven libraries in the KanShare consortium, including the Derby Public Library, will offer events based on short works by Classic American authors. 

