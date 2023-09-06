In the 1920s, a collective of American authors would often gather to chat. Dubbed “The Lost Generation,” these authors shared the common trade of capturing their experiences through fiction. Hemingway, Stein, and Fitzgerald were at the table, but one wonders what those conversations would have been like if Poe, Twain, or London could have joined them.
KanRead 2023 explores that conversation and more with the theme of Great American Short Stories. From August 21 to October 21, seven libraries in the KanShare consortium, including the Derby Public Library, will offer events based on short works by Classic American authors.
This is the consortium’s third year presenting the KanRead series. KanRead is a cooperative effort to encourage patrons to visit the other libraries in the KanShare system and experience a range of activities tied to a selected work.
Great American Short Stories (Dover Edition), edited by Paul Negri, includes a number of popular stories such as “The Yellow Wallpaper” by Charlotte Perkins Gilman and “The Real Thing” by Henry James. Free copies of this book are available now at the Derby Public Library while supplies last.
Derby’s selected short story is the gothic masterpiece, “A Tell-Tale Heart” by Edgar Allan Poe, which will inspire an original Victorian murder mystery night called “A Hearty Haunting.”
Guests will become psychic members of a spiritualist society and join a séance party that goes terribly wrong. “A Hearty Haunting” will occur on Saturday, September 23 at 7 p.m. with the Mulvane-based caterer Truly Amazing Catering providing dinner.
Mulvane, Andover, Augusta, Goddard, Rose Hill, and Bradford Memorial in El Dorado also join the KanRead ranks with program offerings including guest speakers, craft nights, and come-and-go events such as a mental health showcase at the Rose Hill Public Library on September 28 at 5 p.m.
KanRead always offers grand prize opportunities to participating patrons, but unlike the previous two years, this year’s KanRead series will not require you to visit every library. Instead patrons need only attend an event at a specific library, and the prize drawing will be held there. The more events patrons attend, the more opportunities they will have to win amazing prizes like book baskets, gift cards, and craft bags.
Just as those American authors gathered together, so too have the KanShare libraries gathered to share not only special events, but all the services and support they have for patrons.
For more information and a complete list of events, visit our website, derbylibrary.com, or stop by the front desk for a flyer!
