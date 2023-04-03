Signs that spring has sprung are all around us and that means the DRC is furiously preparing for a busy spring and summer schedule. The community has answered our call for help and it looks like a great crew of staff in all of our departments is coming together. There are still many opportunities to work with the DRC this summer. See our website www.derbyrec.com and click on employment. 

Parents looking at summer camp options for their kids through the DRC should sign up quick, as we will likely have full registration soon. Recreation Station is our summer long camp that headquarters at the Hubbard Arts Center but ranges far and wide to parks, swimming, the DRC and special field trips. One week options are also available for Recreation Station. The DRC offers a number of other camps Monday through Thursday in specific interest areas such as art, culinary arts, horseback riding, junior camp leader training and junior lifeguard camp. 

