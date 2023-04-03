Signs that spring has sprung are all around us and that means the DRC is furiously preparing for a busy spring and summer schedule. The community has answered our call for help and it looks like a great crew of staff in all of our departments is coming together. There are still many opportunities to work with the DRC this summer. See our website www.derbyrec.com and click on employment.
Parents looking at summer camp options for their kids through the DRC should sign up quick, as we will likely have full registration soon. Recreation Station is our summer long camp that headquarters at the Hubbard Arts Center but ranges far and wide to parks, swimming, the DRC and special field trips. One week options are also available for Recreation Station. The DRC offers a number of other camps Monday through Thursday in specific interest areas such as art, culinary arts, horseback riding, junior camp leader training and junior lifeguard camp.
There will be lots of special event opportunities to shake off that cabin fever in April. The Oaklawn Activity Center will have its spring open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8, with free admission, complimentary food and beverages plus fun and games. Boy Scout Nolan Stokes will be conducting his Eagle Scout project at that event. He will be accepting bicycle donations for charity, presenting a bike repair demonstration and there will be bike races.
The DRC Easter Egg Hunt in Derby will take place at the High Park ballfields at 11 a.m. April 8. The DRC Easter Egg Hunt in the Oaklawn Community will be at Idlewild Field at 2 p.m. April 8. The ever popular pre-school game day will be in the Derby Recreation Center pool this month starting at 10 a.m. April 13. Special aquatic activities for 3-6 year olds will take place.
A brand new event for the DRC will be the Recycled Art Show. To celebrate Earth Day, local artists will be displaying art created from recycled items. You can sign up as an artist on our website. The display will take place at the Hubbard Arts Center as part of Third Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 20. On Earth Day, April 22, the display will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
These are just a few of the hundreds of activities you can do at the DRC to spring into action!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.