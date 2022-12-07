When I started my career in law enforcement more than 40 years ago, I had no idea it would become a lifelong career working for the Wichita and Derby police departments. I had no idea of the friendships I would develop. And my wife had no idea what she had signed up for either.
Looking back on my career, I would do it all over again. I have no regrets about becoming a police officer and eventually leading the Derby Police Department as Chief of Police.
What I have learned over the years is that being in law enforcement isn’t just a job; it’s a lifestyle. You don’t serve and protect only when you’re wearing your uniform and badge, you serve and protect 24 hours a day, seven days a week. At home, while shopping, taking your kids to a soccer game, or wherever you may be.
Being a police officer requires a servant’s mindset. You are always ready to help in any way you can.
If you see an accident when you’re off duty, you stop your car and help. If someone appears to be in trouble, you stop and talk to them. If you see a shoplifter in action, you may be tempted to intervene.
The Derby Police Department is looking for a few good people to commit to a new lifestyle and mindset. Maybe you’re already working in public service or you’re someone who’s interested in getting into public service. Our door is open as are our applications.
Last month we released a new video that highlights our department and why some of our current officers serve. I invite you to watch it at DerbyPolice.com to get a better feel for our department.
One of the things I love about Derby is how the community supports the police department. We are fortunate to develop relationships with students in school, youth of all ages at community events like National Night Out, adults and business owners. We even have officers who receive a thank you from residents when they are pulled over for a traffic infraction. You don’t hear that kind of feedback every day.
If you have any questions about the department or you’re interested in a job in law enforcement, please feel free to call me at 788-1557 or email robertlee@derbyweb.com. I’d be happy to speak with you!
