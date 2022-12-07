Robert Lee

Robert Lee

Derby Chief of Police

 Bill Fales

When I started my career in law enforcement more than 40 years ago, I had no idea it would become a lifelong career working for the Wichita and Derby police departments. I had no idea of the friendships I would develop. And my wife had no idea what she had signed up for either.

Looking back on my career, I would do it all over again. I have no regrets about becoming a police officer and eventually leading the Derby Police Department as Chief of Police.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.