Do you have a child that will be 5 years old on or before August 31, 2022? If the answer is yes, Derby Public Schools has begun Kindergarten Pre-Enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year. If you haven’t yet pre-enrolled your child, please visit www.derbyschools.com/KDGPreEnrollment.
You can pre-enroll your child online as well as download necessary forms and check out resources. As you pre-enroll, you might be pondering, “is my child ready for kindergarten?” Entering kindergarten is a big milestone for children and their parents. Parents and children may experience an array of emotions tied to the start of this academic journey. Make this a positive experience for your child.
School readiness refers to children possessing the skills, knowledge and social emotional development to be successful in the classroom. Below are some tips to help prepare your child for kindergarten.
Practice writing their name using capital and lowercase letters (short pencils or broken crayons are best for small hands). Work on identifying letters, numbers and shapes.
Use scissors to cut playdough, straws or paper. Strengthen the muscles in the hands by using tongs to pick up small objects like marshmallows.
Practice rhyming.
Build math skills by making patterns with household objects (apples and oranges). Provide puzzles and blocks to strengthen their problem solving skills.
Sort objects by characteristics/practice counting.
Let them socialize with peers to learn how to navigate relationships.
Teach them how to button/unbutton shirts or pants and how to put on a jacket and zip it up.
Consistent routines at home will help your child transition to the structure of the classroom. To ease the morning stress, pack lunches and pick out outfits before bed.
Talk about and identify feelings with your child and teach them how to self regulate (calm down).
Play games often to practice following directions, taking turns and sportsmanship. Games are also great for strengthening their attention span. Provide simple directions for your child to follow on a daily basis.
Read to your child every day and ask questions about the story. Have your child make predictions (i.e., what do you think is going to happen next?).
Parent involvement at home is the foundation for academic success. Spending quality time (without electronics) with your child every day doing a variety of activities will provide them the necessary skills they need for school. We can’t wait for your child to join Derby Public Schools!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.