I was doing some work at Kauffman Stadium a few weekends ago, and I happened to walk by a group of security guards talking about Derby High School. I don’t know which side of the state line they were from, and I don’t know if they knew where Derby was, but they knew it had a powerhouse of a football program. The reputation of its football is vast, but many don’t get the complete picture of Panther Country.
As much as I wanted to interject and share my knowledge of all things Derby athletics, I opted to just listen to a small part of the conversation. DHS has earned a right to be in the mix of state contenders, but it goes for more than just Friday night lights.
Panther football naturally draws the most attention because of its dominance in the state for nearly 10 years. High school football is the biggest focus, not only here in Kansas but all around the country. But that is not the only Derby team on the radar.
From girls basketball to boys bowling, the Panthers were well represented in nearly every sport last season. Derby wrestling brought back a pair of individual state champs, but the team title felt a little elusive throughout the entire 2021-22 school year.
Like most high schools, the work has already begun for next season. In conversations with coaches and popping into the summer camps, there seems to be a new level of focus across every program. It might come from different inspirations, like beginning the path to redemption or finally getting over the hump. It is evident that every player is working hard to get better every day.
I talk about it time and again that the athletes at DHS are wired differently and always strive to get better every day. That desire to improve stems from the alums that set the foundation of the programs. Summer also opens up a unique opportunity for the future of Panther athletics to interact and learn from current players at the youth summer camps. A lot of kids remember these moments, and Derby has been fortunate to see it reciprocated as these young players enter the high school ranks.
The theme for Derby track this season was ‘Change the Culture,’ and I hope that in the next few years, we could be pointing back to this group that worked hard to bring a new vigor into the program. Like any successful program, it takes a defining moment or group to have the commitment and dedication to change and eventually create dynasties. It all starts somewhere, even for the headline programs.
It did not take long after the final game of the 2022 season for Derby to turn the page on the next season, and nearly all sports are back in action. I understand that it is almost required to do a lot of summer training in order to remain competitive, but the commitment that I see from these young athletes in Derby is exemplary.
The class of 2023 has already taken claim of the programs, and the leadership of this group is already showing. With all the talent in this class, it will be fun to see where the ceiling of these teams will be.
These athletes across the board have already bought in, and I can see that each program is ready to roll into next season. There is a lot of returning talent and plenty more ready to shine. I am impatiently waiting for August to come around.
