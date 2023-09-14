Over the years, we’ve observed an interesting trend. Entrepreneurs are certainly donors, but are donors entrepreneurs? In other words, is an entrepreneur’s approach to philanthropy like the entrepreneur’s approach to building a business? Do they give it like they made it?
We believe the answer is yes, absolutely. And often in ways that entrepreneurs – and other donors, for that matter – may not consider.
Indeed, an “entrepreneur” is sometimes defined as a person who aspires to build something bigger than themselves. That’s exactly what happens when a donor supports favorite causes through a donor-advised or other type of fund established at Derby Community Foundation (DCF). This is especially appropriate because contributions to funds at DCF are much more than simply charitable donations. Contributions are investments in local philanthropy to improve the quality of life in our region and to support the causes the donor cares about. The return on investment is human-centered rather than only financial, and those returns deliver benefits to the community as a whole.
Here are few ways that gifts — rather, investments — via a fund at DCF are like entrepreneurship.
–A gift from one person, one couple or one household can have a generous ripple effect that helps many, whether that is to feed many families, provide eye exams to uninsured or public transportation for seniors.
–Donated funds are the “seed money” that can inspire innovation, the kind that allows the grantee organization to function in new and efficient ways.
–Philanthropic support can provide a nonprofit organization with the means to hire much-needed talent, such as a social worker or a fundraising professional. This is not unlike an entrepreneur’s need to hire key team members who may have otherwise been unaffordable.
By employing an entrepreneurial mindset, donors can envision and deploy their gifts as investments capable of helping charitable organizations scale to great success and make a real difference in the quality of life for the people they serve. DCF is always happy to discuss various ideas and strategies to leverage entrepreneurial principles in your charitable giving, whether a donor or fund holder is an entrepreneur. We appreciate the opportunity to work together!
