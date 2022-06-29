The Derby Area Veterans Memorial-Walk of Freedom at Garrett Park is a collaborative project of the Derby Community Foundation and city of Derby. The DCF collects payment and coordinates the annual order for bricks. The city of Derby’s Public Works Department designed and constructed the memorial, and provides ongoing maintenance including the annual installation of bricks.
This summer, the collaboration between the city and DCF included renovating the obelisks at each station and responding to vandalism of a bench at the memorial.
The Walk of Freedom features a station for every branch of the U.S. Military. Each station includes bricks that pay tribute to area veterans and a concrete obelisk that is painted to resemble bronze. Since the memorial was created in 2011, the obelisks have been touched up with paint many times. This summer, the obelisks were stripped of old paint and repainted.
Recently, a bench at the Walk of Freedom was vandalized and had to be replaced.
The city and DCF collaborates to ensure the upkeep of this local tribute to veterans. Public Works staff coordinated and supervised the work on the obelisks. The damaged bench was removed; a new bench was ordered and installed by Pubic Works staff. Both projects were financed by the Derby Area Veterans Memorial Endowed Fund with the DCF.
This fund was established with the intent of providing for maintenance projects just like the two that were completed this summer. As an endowed fund, only the interest earned on the fund is spent, so that the principle or corpus of the fund will exist into perpetuity. By creating this fund, we’ve ensured that the Walk of Freedom will be cared for long after those of us who were part of creating the memorial have gone.
I am so thankful for the visionary donors, particularly Jim Coffey, who contributed to the Veterans Memorial maintenance fund. Their foresight provided funding for this summer’s projects as well as future projects. I am also grateful to the City’s Public Works staff, many of whom are veterans, for their meticulous care for the Walk of Freedom.
The 2022 deadline to order bricks for the Walk of Freedom is August 1. Bricks are installed annually, by Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11). Order forms may be found on the DCF website, www.derbycf.org, and contributions to the memorial maintenance fund may also be made on the website or by contacting the DCF at 316-788-9815.
