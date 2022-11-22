Early childhood education has been proven to be a strong predictor of school success for children as they progress through their educational journey. Students in Derby Public Schools currently have a handful of focused early learning opportunities they may qualify for that are varied to meet a multitude of needs.
As part of the new five-year strategic plan for Derby Public Schools, the first focus area of Early Childhood-12+ Academics incorporates a focus on further growing our school district’s early learning experiences through outlining curricular programs and expanding student opportunities to participate in programs throughout this strategic plan cycle.
As we further outline the curricular programs offered and explore opportunities, let’s highlight a few early learning programs currently offered. Early learning opportunities from our Derby Parents As Teachers (PAT) program, a newly named National Blue Ribbon Affiliate, provides families with strategies focused to help their child learn developmentally appropriate activities. PAT supports children and families by matching parents/caregivers with trained professionals who make regular personal home visits during a child’s earliest years of life, from prenatal through kindergarten. Being named a Blue Ribbon Affiliate program means that Derby PAT completed the National Parents As Teachers Quality Endorsement and Improvement Process and earned the highest distinction. Derby Public Schools is so fortunate to have an amazing PAT program serving our community.
Other early childhood programs at Derby Public Schools range from a parent/child class such as Wee-Panther Pals to a half day early childhood program for those who qualify to a full-day class at The Opportunity Project. Each early learning opportunity provides varied opportunities for students to learn at ages where school enrollment is not compulsory. The district’s different early learning programs meet the social, emotional and educational needs of a variety of students. You can learn more at www.derbyschools.com, under “Schools,” then “Early Childhood.”
Please join us for one of our exciting Parents As Teachers events or in one of our other early learning opportunities to help us promote growth for our littlest learners!
