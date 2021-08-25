Driving up and down Madison Avenue, it’s hard to ignore the progress being made on the improvements to Panther Stadium – looking more ready to welcome visitors each day as the Aug. 26 ribbon cutting approaches.
While the football stadium may have been the inspirational spark for this column’s headline, if we’re being honest I’m pretty sure fans would show up to watch the Panthers even if the team was playing in a mud pit. The new bleachers, press box and other amenities are just the cherry on top of the ice cream sundae that is the Derby High School football program.
Truth is, Panther Stadium isn’t the only area of town getting a facelift – and it’s those other projects (in various stages of the build) that may get more people to come to Derby.
Along Rock Road, businesses continue to pop up, like in the sandwich corridor near the intersection of Cambridge and Rock. Schlotzksy’s recently opened there, with McAlister’s Deli planning a launch nearby later this fall.
Farther south, vertical construction has begun at the Derby Sports Zone site – a family-friendly entertainment center that will include pickle ball, sand volleyball courts, a restaurant and more.
Beyond that, Derby Marketplace continues to add stores (like Five Below) while Westlake Ace Hardware opened within the past week at the former Dillons location on the southwest corner of the Madison and Rock intersection – with plans for The Mattress Hub to join that development as well.
Commercial development isn’t the only hot commodity in Derby though, as a number of new residential developments are in the works as well.
Attending a chamber luncheon recently, City Manager Kathy Sexton quizzed the crowd on where one such development (Rolling Ridge) is located – with mostly crickets heard in response. Her point being that there are so many developments it’s sometimes hard to keep track of them all. (For those curious, Rolling Ridge is south of Chet Smith Avenue and west of Rock Road.)
Throw a stone and you’re likely to hit a development of some sort in Derby. At least, it feels like it, which makes it seem like the city is following closely to that mantra from “Field of Dreams.”
Per the Vision Derby comprehensive plan, the city is looking to grow to a population of 40,000 by 2040. As families continue to relocate to Derby, helping the city toward that goal, more housing (currently being worked on) is needed. More amenities are needed.
One such amenity already in place that Sexton referenced at that recent chamber luncheon is Rock River Rapids – a regional attraction for the area surrounding Derby.
Sexton referenced how big a deal that was upon opening, with larger communities like Salina not having such a feature – a fact not lost on myself, having grown up in Salina. I remember the debates and failed attempts to bring a similar amenity to my hometown (until after I had moved away).
Now, Salina’s Kenwood Cove draws guests from Wichita, just like Rock River Rapids. Lesson learned: don’t underestimate the attraction of a quality recreational facility. With continued retail growth as well, the gravitational pull bringing consumers and new residents to Derby seems to only get stronger.
In that regard, I look forward to taking in a game at the renovated Panther Stadium. Additionally, I can’t wait to get out on the courts – any of them – at Derby Sports Zone once it opens. And I’ll be waiting to see how both feed into the growth and continued development in Derby. Once they’re built, what comes next?
