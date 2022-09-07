Every year the taxing entities in Derby and across the county have to get final approval on a new fiscal budget. In Derby that includes the city of Derby, the Derby Recreation Commission and the Derby school district.
There is a process to that, which includes a public hearing where taxpayers can take the opportunity to chime in on the budgets and give their approval or disapproval. When covering the budget process and public hearings it pains me to admit that rarely do I see the public engage with the processes and show up to express their thoughts.
Most of us are too busy to study budgets or even be able to understand what all the numbers on a spreadsheet actually mean. So, we just ignore it and most budgets pass without any scrutiny or discussion.
What we are doing is leaving the budget decisions up to a few elected officials, who in most cases don’t know a whole lot more than you do about it. But that is why we elected them – to make that decision for us. Right? Wrong.
It is also the responsibility of taxpayers to engage, learn and motivate those elected officials to make the decisions the majority wants. And you as a taxpayer can play a part in educating elected officials and voicing your opinions to them. We all have the same access to public information.
The new revenue neutral rate legislation now requires school districts and other tax-based entities to report tax income that was received above and beyond what was planned or reported. With that, the county must notify all taxpayers of the increase.
You should have received information in the mail recently that defined increases in the school district’s tax money receipts showing that they exceeded the initially planned amount. My guess is most people looked at it and didn’t understand it, so they just put it in file 13.
The notice and process of it is a good thing and helps to create more forced transparency for government entities. It also forces the delivery of information to the taxpayer.
But, if we as taxpayers don’t engage, understand and communicate, the notice doesn’t really mean much.
You’ve heard the old saying, “The squeaky wheel gets the grease.” And if we as taxpayers don’t do some squeaking, if and when it’s necessary, we may realize someday suddenly we’ve been giving away too much of our own money to taxes.
The Derby school board will be having its annual public hearing on the budget at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in the USD 260 Administrative Center. In this issue of the Informer is the final required public notice that provides information on the budget and the revenue neutral rate disclosure.
I encourage you to look at it. It’s a lot of money. You have the right to learn and understand it and I’m sure the school district finance director would be happy to help you. Don’t be afraid to call him (he’s a nice guy).
Attend the board meeting on Sept. 12 and even feel free to express your thoughts or concerns. That is exactly what a public hearing is all about. And most importantly, engage with your elected officials no matter who it is. They actually expect you to do that.
If you look back in history on how government has been moved to make many changes in what they are doing, in most cases it comes down to who has the most and loudest squeaky wheels.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.