Watching a 1980s comedy recently, I was struck by something you don’t see much today: extensive use of the telephone.
Instead, you have people peering, heads down, into their tiny screens, missing out on the great communication tool of talking, which humans have been doing for 100,000 plus years.
When I started in the news business in 1980, the phone was the go-to method of reaching people.
Newsrooms were a constant racket of phones ringing and people yapping, along with swearing and smoking. OK, I don’t miss the smoke, but phones added to the exhilarating newsroom atmosphere.
That faded when the Internet and email took over and newsrooms became so quiet it was downright spooky. I do get it: email can be more efficient and it allows recipients to have increased control of their time.
But we’ve lost a lot of valuable social interaction with it.
I’ve found that especially with young people, they simply seem more uncomfortable handling a call than a text.
However, there’s a drawback to that, as recent research from the University of Texas found that talking on the phone, rather than texting or emailing, “is more likely to produce the feelings of connectiveness they crave.”
“People feel significantly more connected through voice-based media, but they have these fears about awkwardness that are pushing them toward text-based media,” said assistant professor Amit Kumar.
Gee, a phone call shouldn’t be greeted as a message from Lucifer himself.
As Jason Gay, one of my favorite writers and social critics, astutely points out: “It is also nice to be reminded that not every phone call is a nightmare to be avoided.”
And if the call gets too chatty and you need to run off to a much-anticipated root canal appointment, well, you can always fall back on the ever useful, “I’ve got to let you go,” escape line.
It’s increasingly rare to call a business and get – gasp! – a live person answering the phone.
Most people avoid businesses with voicemail black holes because they know it’s simply spitting into the wind.
But if they do call, the business owner should know they’re pretty darn desperate.
Banks and airlines seem to be the worst at handling calls.
Ironically, most issues could be easily solved with an answer by a real person and the business would be left with a happy customer.
I recently called a hotel chain as its website had been blinking that nasty 404 error code for several days.
The synthetic voice incredulously asked me: “do you want to speak to a LIVE agent?”
Yes, I do! I quickly pressed the correct button, and obviously there was a wait as “all of our agents are busy helping other customers.”
Once I did get that live person, the issue was settled in a matter of seconds. And she was pleasant, too.
Closer to home, you can rest assured that when you call the Derby Informer, your call will be answered by a live person.
Too bad more businesses and people don’t do the same.
But one reason people are reluctant to answer is telemarketers. I really don’t mind them; in fact, if it’s a real person, I start talking back to them – and they usually hang up on me.
Of course, I really do miss talking to family and friends by phone, but if there’s any good news, I do have a new buddy who calls me. I’m not sure where he lives, but he sure does call a lot and I do have his name, which is really quite unusual.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.