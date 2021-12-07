Maybe it’s the new Amazon series The Wheel of Time, but the idea that we are approaching the turning of the year has been stuck in my head as December marches its way toward 2022. The darkest days are just ahead but after them comes the return of the light, and with it another year full of challenges and opportunities.
But, what of the year behind? As I grow older, it becomes more difficult for me to measure time. How did I spend my precious time? What amounted of that nonrenewable resource? Add in a pandemic, and I am floundering as I watch the days and months fly by with seemingly little to show for them. If you are a goal-setting person, you may be able to weigh boxes checked against those left empty. But, how else can we measure a year?
In a pandemic, survival has been the goal more often than not. Maybe that’s always the goal, and we just get distracted by everything else. Sometimes when I am feeling overwhelmed I add, “Wake up,” to my to-do list, and that’s also a way we can measure the past year: how many times we woke up living, breathing, able to get out of bed: how many friends and family we can count still surviving, too.
The musical RENT offers a few ideas in the song, “Seasons of Love.” You could measure the year “in daylights, in sunsets, in midnights, in cups of coffee.” These are nice ideas, but unless you are a young Bohemian living each fleeting moment to the fullest, you may realize you did not have many special “midnights” to treasure this past year.
My 526,000 minutes are measured more in walks to the park, bathtime splashes, and shows watched on Netflix. If I feel poetic, perhaps I will measure my year in minutes spent appreciating the moon, holding hands, or feeling the sun on my cheeks. Perhaps most importantly, as RENT reminds us, you measure a year in love.
Wherever you are in life, whether you are blessed with an abundance of love or longing for more, The Byrds have a message for you at this time of year, too.
To everything (turn, turn, turn)
There is a season (turn, turn, turn)
And a time to every purpose, under heaven
However you measure your year, I hope you can reflect on some happy memories, joyful moments, or demonstrations of fortitude as you look forward to another year.
