Jeff Cott

Informer Publisher Jeff Cott

 Informer

The talking heads on cable news channels insist that this upcoming election is the most important in our lifetime. That’s until the next election cycle comes along, then that one is the most important one in our lifetime.

Actually, you should treat every vote you cast in every election as the most important vote of your lifetime. Because it is.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.