The talking heads on cable news channels insist that this upcoming election is the most important in our lifetime. That’s until the next election cycle comes along, then that one is the most important one in our lifetime.
Actually, you should treat every vote you cast in every election as the most important vote of your lifetime. Because it is.
A person’s right to vote should never be taken lightly. But one should also be qualified. Voters should be required to prove who they are as well as meet certain standards such as citizenship. Let’s look at the meaning of “being qualified” beyond what I just brought up.
The words “being qualified,” in this sense, may not mean what you think. The qualifications a voter should have deal more with a responsibility voters should take, not some test they have to pass to be qualified to vote.
The first personal responsibility to be qualified is to connect to your representatives and know what they think and what they do. Sound easy? It’s not. With the swirling mess of information out there, some legitimate and some not, you have to work to sift through it all to get information you feel is important.
Start by checking out candidate websites. You’ll get to know them a little personally that way. And if it is a good site, you’ll understand where they stand on issues. Every community newspaper usually has some kind of voter’s guide that may be published in print and online. The Derby Informer Voter’s Guide, in the 10-26-22 issue, will help you as well. We still have copies or you will find it at derbyinformer.com under e-editions.
Surprisingly enough, a candidate’s personal Facebook page will tell you a lot about them, if you can access it. What a person engages in with life is a pretty good barometer on how they might think.
Votesmart.org is a good online resource that lets you dig into a candidate’s record and see how they have voted on issues in the past. If their information is updated, it can be very valuable.
To be personally responsible that you are qualified, you must know who and what is on your ballot before you vote. You can go to the Sedgwick County Election office online and see a sample ballot. Vote411.org also can give you information on what will be on your ballot and others.
The decisions you make on election day come down to you being a responsible voter. Treat each election as the most important of your life – until the next one.
