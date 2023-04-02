$2.38 was the national weekly average price for a gallon of gas the week before President Biden took office. Today it is hovering around $3.46 – an increase of 37%.
A few months ago, a woman from our area called my office who was shocked to discover that her gas bill was $100 more than it was a year ago. She’s not sure how she can afford to heat her home and she’s angry that some in D.C. have openly attacked American energy production.
I agree. This all started with President Biden enacting more than 90 executive orders when he began his term – many of which included policies meant to curb American energy production. It’s why we started seeing the impact before Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022 – the national weekly average was $3.53 the week prior.
This past week the House passed H.R. 1, – the Lower Energy Costs Act. It increases domestic energy production, reforms the permitting process for all industries, reverses President Biden’s anti-energy policies, streamlines energy infrastructure and exports, and boosts the production of processing of critical minerals.
Additionally, the House passed my amendment to this bill that ensures we restore our depleted Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
We all remember that President Biden chose to tap into the SPR for political reasons as he tried to mask his failed energy policies that caused gas prices to soar. To make matters worse, President Biden and his administration continue to abdicate their responsibility to replenish the reserve. My amendment would remedy this problem by requiring DOE to use the commonly accepted index-based pricing bid process, ensuring that DOE will meet its obligation to refill the SPR and not circumvent that obligation.
The United States shouldn’t be relying on foreign adversaries to fuel our transportation and homes, Kansans shouldn’t be forced to pay exorbitant energy prices that are also contributing to inflation, and we should have a fully restored Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The Lower Energy Costs Act accomplishes this.
– Ron Estes, one of only a handful of engineers in Congress, worked in the aerospace, energy and manufacturing sectors before representing Kansas’ 4th Congressional District since 2017. He is a fifth-generation Kansan, former state treasurer, and serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means, Budget Committee, and Education and the Workforce Committee.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.