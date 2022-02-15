Outside of the two-hand touch Pro Bowl on Feb. 6, the NFL pushes out the best product of all professional sports leagues.
There is no other league that has fans lining up at the parking lot gates seven hours before kickoff or makes members of a congregation anxiously check the clock while the preacher hastily rushes through his final points of a sermon because he knows kickoff is at noon.
Football will make you cry tears of joy or make that alarm the morning after a crushing loss hurt even more. Yet week in and week out, you are ready to do it again.
In the fall, the American schedule is almost built around football. Friday nights are spent under the lights at Panther Stadium; then it’s off to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on a crisp Saturday morning, and Sunday afternoons are dedicated to “seven hours of commercial-free football” with Scott Hanson on NFL Redzone.
I think the quality of football at all levels has gotten better, and this is highly attributed to the talent on NFL fields, unlimited access to football, and the insight provided by broadcasters that have followed in the footsteps of the legend John Madden.
Obviously, there have been legends to come out of every era of professional football. Icons like Jim Brown, Joe Montana and Warren Sapp are some of the few. Heck, considering Sapp a legend of the past makes me feel old. But the next generation of superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Micah Parsons only proves that the NFL is in good hands.
This rising generation of football players is so interesting because they have been immersed in the game and are expected to provide substantial contributions within their first few years in the league.
The NFL has always been a win-now league, but the leash is much tighter today because of the incredible talent coming out of college.
Unfortunately, the highest expectations are on the quarterback. In 2018, the Arizona Cardinals selected quarterback Josh Rosen 10th overall. Arizona went 3-13 in 2018 with Rosen as the starter in 13 games before becoming a ditched project when the Cardinals took Kyler Murray number one overall in 2019.
I think three things have helped push these players along to be ready for the big stage.
1) Athletes know how to take care of their bodies early to prolong their careers and are willing to pay for the best care available.
2) Players come out of college with more experience playing under immense pressure before they get to the NFL. For example, Joe Burrow said that NFL stadiums are nothing compared to the SEC and backed it up by silencing 142.2 decibels at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship.
3) Today’s superstars have gained so much more training earlier through hours of film study and camps with coaches and pros who know how to develop top talent before college.
These advances keep the game growing, and now student-athletes are not timid to do something new on the field. Young football players today are watching a different style of the game, a style of play that encourages you to change the game.
Student-athletes in high school today have been given an amazing gift through the game of football. They have watched players like Tom Brady, DeAndre Hopkins and Von Miller make the impossible possible.
They have been able to see current superstars like Mahomes lead his offense from his own 25 into field goal range with 13 seconds and two timeouts to set up the game-tying field goal against the number one ranked defense in the NFL.
I think what professional sports, except for maybe baseball, do so well is embrace change and challenge the tradition of the game. The NFL embraces change on the football field; it NEEDS change to thrive. Simply put, change sells.
The league is always waiting for the next superstar or the next big Peyton Manning vs. Brady rivalry. For the last couple of years, it’s been Mahomes vs. Allen, but it could soon be Burrow vs. 2022 draft prospect Kenny Pickett (assuming he lands in the AFC).
I think that high school players today are more willing to take chances and grow the game because they have learned through a new age of football. Change is good, it is fun, and it is what makes football special. So, to all the young football players, keep changing the game and make your mark on this amazing game.
