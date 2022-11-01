The holidays are a special time for families and communities. They are a time to celebrate together and give to others.

Special events are important to the quality of life in any community. Our community is lucky to have organizations that work hard to provide fun, free family entertainment for Derby residents and visitors. Thank you to those who put in long hours to create fun times and memories for kids and adults alike.

