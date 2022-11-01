The holidays are a special time for families and communities. They are a time to celebrate together and give to others.
Special events are important to the quality of life in any community. Our community is lucky to have organizations that work hard to provide fun, free family entertainment for Derby residents and visitors. Thank you to those who put in long hours to create fun times and memories for kids and adults alike.
One of my favorite activities the past two years has been serving as a judge in the City’s Holiday Lights Contest. I get to drive around the city and look at more than 50 amazing holiday light displays (as well as many others who did not enter the contest but should have).
If you plan to decorate for the holidays, please consider entering the city contest. It’s free and easy! You need to enter by Nov. 27 and have your displays ready by Nov. 28. City staff will take photographs of each entry and create a photo album on the city’s Facebook page so residents can review and vote for the People’s Choice favorite. Although, it’s much more fun to see the displays in person!
To make the contest more fun there are two categories this year – Santa’s Favorite, which focuses on the light displays, and Elves’ Favorite, which focuses on the yard and house decorations.
You can learn more and register at DerbyKS.com/holidaylights. Thank you to MJB Heating and Cooling and Rheem for sponsoring the event. The first place prize in all three categories is a $200 cash prize! The second place prizes include themed gift baskets.
Take advantage of the great weather and start decorating early. I hope to see your home on the Holiday Lights Contest map!
