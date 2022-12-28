Over winter break, Derby Public Schools encourages families to focus on their health during the holiday season. Recommendations from health care providers include washing hands often to prevent the spread of germs, managing stress, using seatbelts when traveling, and getting vision screenings and immunizations.
Derby Public Schools’ nursing staff have worked tirelessly this fall to ensure all elementary and middle school students have completed their hearing and vision screenings for the year. Derby High School will begin its screenings after the break. Also, this spring, all schools will conduct dental screenings. If parents would like to opt their students out of the dental screenings, your school will provide that opportunity.
Winter break is also a great time to clean out and wash backpacks, wash coats, hats, gloves, and tennis shoes. Whirlpool recommends emptying backpacks of all contents and brushing off any visible dirt. Open each pocket and compartment, leaving all pockets unzipped. Care labels should be located inside the backpack for recommended wash machine settings. If not, spot treat stains and machine wash on the gentle cycle and air dry.
One other way to prevent the spread of illness is to stay up-to-date on all recommended immunizations. Unfortunately, due to staffing shortages at the Sedgwick County Health Department, Derby is no longer able to offer our monthly immunization clinics. If we can resume this practice, we will be sure to let all our patrons know.
As a reminder to our staff and families of Derby Public Schools, we offer free at-home COVID-19 tests that you may request and pick up on days when school is in session. You can learn more at www.derbyschools.com or by calling (316) 440-5369.
Lastly, as we all resume classes on Jan. 4, 2023, please keep your child at home when they have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher before any medication has been given. A child must be fever free 24 hours without fever-reducing medication before returning to school. Please keep your student home if they are experiencing vomiting or diarrhea, any unidentified rashes, or eyes that are red, matted, or have a discharge.
We hope you are able to stay healthy while enjoying this holiday season and short break from school!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.