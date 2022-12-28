DR. DAWN GRESHAM MUG

Over winter break, Derby Public Schools encourages families to focus on their health during the holiday season. Recommendations from health care providers include washing hands often to prevent the spread of germs, managing stress, using seatbelts when traveling, and getting vision screenings and immunizations.

Derby Public Schools’ nursing staff have worked tirelessly this fall to ensure all elementary and middle school students have completed their hearing and vision screenings for the year. Derby High School will begin its screenings after the break. Also, this spring, all schools will conduct dental screenings. If parents would like to opt their students out of the dental screenings, your school will provide that opportunity.

