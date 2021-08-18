As CEO of Rock Regional Hospital, I have the rewarding opportunity to visit patients and their families to hear their stories and experiences. I appreciate getting real-time feedback during their stay at Rock Regional Hospital. I recently visited with a patient and their spouse who said they had been to nearly every hospital in the area, and they were apprehensive about going to a new hospital for their surgery.
Upon being discharged from the hospital to their home, they told me that the only hospital they would be going to moving forward would be Rock Regional Hospital. Their newfound commitment to Rock Regional Hospital was not because of the beautiful new building or the state-of-the-art amenities, but because of the convenience of the hospital, the heart-forward staff, and the people they encountered during their medical journey. We thank them for their kind words and others who have entrusted Rock Regional Hospital with their healthcare needs.
Our goal is simple: to be THE community hospital for Derby and the surrounding areas. When people in our community need a hospital or medical services, we want them to think of Rock Regional Hospital. We desire to continue serving our community’s healthcare needs safely and efficiently.
We are fulfilling our commitment to serving the community by bringing additional medical services and innovations close to home. Rock Regional Hospital is proud to announce the recent acquisition of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. The daVinci Xi Surgical System can be used across a spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures and has been optimized for multi-quadrant surgeries in the areas of gynecology, urology, and general surgery.
We are thrilled to bring this technology to you and look forward to continuing to bring minimally invasive surgical options to our community. We plan to have an open house to showcase this technology in early October and hope you join us. Please follow the Rock Regional Hospital Facebook page for details about this event.
