Health insurance for small to medium businesses has been a cumbersome and expensive proposition for quite some time. Although the Affordable Health Care Act was supposed to help, it created its unique burdens for people whose employers did not provide health insurance. Mainly, if the employee made over a certain amount of money, they found that insurance on the open market was too expensive to afford.
In 2021, 37 different Chambers of Commerce across Kansas banded together to create Chamber Blue with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas. This is a large group policy with a projected group size of 3,000 to 6,000 policies. This buying power is huge and a game-changer for many businesses. Instead of rates based on age, they will be composite rated, meaning rates will be the same regardless of age. So, a 55-year-old will pay the same as a 30-year-old for the same plan type. Another plus to this plan is that a business only has to have at least two W-2 employees that are not the business owner, unless the business is filing taxes as an S-Corporation or C-Corporation to qualify. This means a true “Mom and Pop” business can participate and become part of one of the larger insurance groups in Kansas. For larger companies, the group size should help lower overall insurance costs, not only for employers but the employees as well. Some of the other advantages to Chamber Blue are projected lower year-to-year increases, no health histories collected the first year, other BCBSKS products offered.
This is an association health plan, so by law, participants need to be a member of a participating Chamber. However, if a business or organization is interested in seeing what the rates are, they can do the simple survey this August. All that is asked are the names, dates of birth and genders of your employees and their families. No deep dive health histories. Rates will be given in September. If you like the rates and want to participate, then you would need to join the Chamber. In order to maintain group integrity and keep costs down, if a business joins in year two and beyond, health histories will be required and certain health criteria will be needed to join the group. If you know anyone in the area that needs health insurance for their business, have them give the Chamber a call at 316-788-3421 for more information.
