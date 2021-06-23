Almost every day, if you look to the skies above Derby, you will see Air Force airplanes flying over. Of course, the planes have changed over the years, but these airplanes remind us of McConnell Air Force Base’s presence to the north of town.
The economic impact of McConnell is enormous for Derby and the region. McConnell Air Force Base is home to or directly supports 17,000 plus military, civilian employees, retirees and their families with a total yearly payroll of over $574 million. With McConnell’s footprint spanning a 50-mile radius, it is estimated that over 2,400 jobs are created in the region because of McConnell’s presence. The total impact of McConnell on the local economy in fiscal year 2018 was over $617 million (source U.S. Air Force).
With those numbers in mind, it is easy to see that McConnell is a great neighbor. McConnell has been a driving force in the continued growth of Derby and the business community as a whole. When you visit one of our many businesses in Derby, pay attention to those in uniform.
Having McConnell Air Force Base as a neighbor has many more benefits to Derby than just a positive economic impact. Their children attend our schools and bring various experiences and perspectives that they share with their friends. Personnel from McConnell also volunteer regularly in our community and our schools. Did you know the 819th Red Horse Squadron from McConnell did all of the initial dirt work at Garrett Park? That is why the address of Garrett Park is 1100 Red Horse Drive.
So many who live in Derby are here because of McConnell. They arrived in Derby and decided to stay, even after their time in the Air Force. That speaks volumes for our community. For decades, this trend has gone on, and many currently serving in the Air Force call Derby home.
So, remember, when you see a service member in uniform, it is always great to thank them for their service. However, please remember that for everyone you see in uniform, there are family members standing behind them and supporting them as they serve our country. It is easy to take McConnell for granted, but imagine a Derby without McConnell to the north or all of the great people that have landed in our great community the past 60 plus years. Derby would not be Derby without McConnell Air Force Base.
