We all have those little moments or slices of life that we’ve come to appreciate in a new light since the beginning of the pandemic.
For me, that little piece of life I’ve vowed never to take for granted again is live music. In the couple years prior to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, I turned down at least two major concerts that I regret not attending, and a third concert I was planning to attend in May 2020 was, of course, canceled because of the lockdown.
With all that in mind, I’m sure you can understand why I’m just brimming with the urge to attend my first real live show since October 2019, especially if you’re a fellow music lover.
I’ve had the chance to cover a few events that featured live music for the paper over the last several months, including the BBQ festival and Happy Days music festival. And even if some of the performers weren’t exactly my style, they were great opportunities to ease back into live music and remember what a joy it can be.
Growing up as a band student, I came to find much fulfillment in performing: the connection between the audience and the performers when a piece is coming across just the way you want it to, the feeling of accomplishment when you and your fellow musicians are perfectly in sync, the sound of an auditorium filled with cheers, and the feeling that time may actually be standing still as the hot stage lights beam down on you.
Now, as an adult, I’ve come to enjoy and experience all those things as an audience member. And there’s a special joy in knowing just how much fun the artists are having, too.
For the near future, I’ll probably hold off on any stadium-sized concert events. Even with my vaccines and a mask, I don’t feel quite safe in a massive crowd of people just yet. Maybe I will feel more comfortable by spring or summer 2022.
This weekend, I’ll being seeing a Nirvana tribute band. I figured that would be another relatively small crowd, but with music that I could really enjoy.
I probably wouldn’t have gone to a show like that before the pandemic, but hey, I’m trying to soak up all the good vibrations I can. You never know when it might be your last chance.
