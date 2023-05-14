Since Tim Hamblin announced his resignation from Derby High School, much has been said and written about the positive impact that he has had as an educator. But what many people do not know is that Tim also has had a powerful impact on the efforts and success of the Derby Community Foundation. 

Tim served as a member of the DCF Board of Directors from 2007-2010. He was part of a task group that created the DCF’s Community Enrichment Grant Program, which has to date awarded over $160,000 to area non-profits engaged in important work to enrich the quality of life and meet immediate needs in the Derby area.

