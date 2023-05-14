Since Tim Hamblin announced his resignation from Derby High School, much has been said and written about the positive impact that he has had as an educator. But what many people do not know is that Tim also has had a powerful impact on the efforts and success of the Derby Community Foundation.
Tim served as a member of the DCF Board of Directors from 2007-2010. He was part of a task group that created the DCF’s Community Enrichment Grant Program, which has to date awarded over $160,000 to area non-profits engaged in important work to enrich the quality of life and meet immediate needs in the Derby area.
The DCF administers 17 scholarship funds, which have awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Derby students attending college. Tim has been involved in the development of most of those scholarship funds. Whether through directing folks interested in establishing a memorial or scholarship fund to the DCF or providing guidance on scholarship criteria or selection committee members, Tim has been an integral part of growing the local scholarship opportunities for Derby students.
Students pursuing technical certifications have also benefited from Tim’s involvement with the DCF. The Career Technical Education Assistance (CTE) Fund was Tim’s idea. When the Kansas legislature passed Senate Bill 151, which provided free tuition to high school students for certain technical certifications at area community colleges and tech schools, Tim began talking with area groups about how to help Derby students who experienced obstacles to taking advantage of this opportunity. Most technical certification programs require the purchase of supplies, materials, equipment, or extra course fees. Tim explained that many Derby students could not afford these extra costs, for example, the $500 needed to purchase materials for studying welding. Creating a fund to provide these students with financial assistance was Tim’s solution – and the DCF found generous donors to create such a fund which now provides an annual grant of $1,200 to Derby High School for CTE assistance.
Tim Hamblin’s deep seeded love for the Derby community has been demonstrated in all our interactions. As he begins a new chapter in his life, I want to extend my thanks and the appreciation of the DCF – our board, donors, and volunteers – for the many contributions he has made to the success of the organization.
