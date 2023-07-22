OPINION: Jim Howell

Jim Howell

Sedgwick County Commission, Fifth District

If I had a dollar for every time an elected official or a candidate pledged allegiance to the popular idea of consolidation, I would be able to fund a short vacation. There is a persistent assumption that consolidation is always better. It just is. 

Consolidation has a few real world places to judge on whether it is a good idea. The unified government of Wyandotte County is the biggest and closest example. Compared to Sedgwick County, Wyandotte has one third the population and one seventh the size geographically yet they have twice the number of county commissioners and a $400,000,000 budget. Wyandotte County is completely urban and has three cities within it. Sedgwick County is still mostly rural and has 20 cities plus 27 active townships, each with taxing authority and elected officials. 

