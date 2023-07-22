If I had a dollar for every time an elected official or a candidate pledged allegiance to the popular idea of consolidation, I would be able to fund a short vacation. There is a persistent assumption that consolidation is always better. It just is.
Consolidation has a few real world places to judge on whether it is a good idea. The unified government of Wyandotte County is the biggest and closest example. Compared to Sedgwick County, Wyandotte has one third the population and one seventh the size geographically yet they have twice the number of county commissioners and a $400,000,000 budget. Wyandotte County is completely urban and has three cities within it. Sedgwick County is still mostly rural and has 20 cities plus 27 active townships, each with taxing authority and elected officials.
Most municipalities have some debt that cannot be transferred to different electors. This alone is a barrier that stops most consolidation in its tracks. The other major challenge in Kansas is that cities have sovereign powers, also known as Constitutional Home Rule. Unless a city wants to consolidate, they cannot be forced into consolidation.
Another great example of consolidated government is the metropolitan government of Nashville and Davidson County. This consolidated government has 35 commissioners. It is like a mini-legislature. I could make a lot of comparisons, but, suffice it to say, they are not a great example of more efficiency, better services or less cost. I just see incredibly complex government.
When it comes to consolidation, many think the grass is greener on the other side. I am not against consolidation where it makes sense, but it must be data driven. If the consolidation reduces duplication of services, minimizes overhead costs, delivers better services, and reduces taxpayer burden, then sign me up.
Rather than consolidate entire governments, it is easier to consolidate something smaller. For example, we have had several comprehensive studies on consolidating the Wichita Fire Department with Sedgwick County Fire. Wichita’s debt is an immediate barrier. Constitutionally, Sedgwick County would have to absorb Wichita’s fire department if these merged. Wichita’s elected leaders would have to give up their authority and trust the county to deliver fire protection services. The overall savings would be minimal and Wichita residents might see an uptick in their taxes while county fire district residents might enjoy a slightly smaller tax burden.
There are other barriers, too, but it’s obvious that significant governmental consolidation remains unlikely given our demographics. Instead of big government consolidation, we should encourage city-county departmental collaboration to find efficiencies.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.