It’s been a long, hot summer and it feels like nearly every day some new piece of dispiriting news or a higher bill arrives to drive my spirit lower. So, when I read that my neighborhood park will be receiving upgrades, I celebrated.
I live near Garrett Park. It’s a nice park, and one I have enjoyed since I was a child. But, it looks about the same now as it did 25 years ago. To be sure, there are some new sidewalks and other developments, but despite its wide use for baseball games and tournaments, it never seemed to get much notice from the city, like many of Derby’s older parks.
I’m grateful for what we have; a nice park minutes from our house with a couple shady stretches of walking path punctuated by a small playground offering baseball and soccer fields, a large parking area, a shelter, and even bathroom facilities. We visit nearly every day, even in its current condition and I admit I was concerned when Decarsky Park became the new default site for baseball activities, wondering if Garrett Park would be abandoned and neglected.
However, the new plans are exciting. The prospect of a pond, bigger and more inclusive playground, expanded paths, more trees, and new features like a pickleball court offer a rich variety of outdoor recreation with wide appeal. Garrett Park, like so many of Derby’s neighborhood parks, is walkable by hundreds of households, and I’m hopeful that increasing amenities will also increase the number of residents who will use the city’s many parks and enjoy walking or cycling through the city.
Bolstering our aging parks is key to creating the walkable city that Derby talks about building and I’m really encouraged to see action on this issue, and particularly the addition of more trees, which is imperative for creating the shade needed for humans to use Kansas parks during the summer.
The city of Derby revealed possible park improvements to High Park, English Park, and Hand Park in addition to Garrett Park at a public forum on July 28. The research and design process is ongoing but another public forum is scheduled for late September. I can’t wait to get another look at designs as they move toward reality.
I am hopeful that Derby’s older parks will receive the attention and development they deserve. These green spaces are worth our city’s investment.
