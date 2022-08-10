It’s been a long, hot summer and it feels like nearly every day some new piece of dispiriting news or a higher bill arrives to drive my spirit lower. So, when I read that my neighborhood park will be receiving upgrades, I celebrated.

I live near Garrett Park. It’s a nice park, and one I have enjoyed since I was a child. But, it looks about the same now as it did 25 years ago. To be sure, there are some new sidewalks and other developments, but despite its wide use for baseball games and tournaments, it never seemed to get much notice from the city, like many of Derby’s older parks.

