Earlier this summer, I got the chance to take some vacation time and make the most of a long-delayed trip to Denver.
Unfortunately, COVID had postponed getting to experience a concert at Red Rocks for the first time – but the wait finally paid off this past June.
While the concert fell on a Wednesday, some friends and I decided to make it a full week-long excursion – squeezing in some brewery hopping, miniature golf, a second concert and a Rockies game among the activities.
Quite possibly my favorite stop along the way was at Meow Wolf. What is Meow Wolf, you ask? In its own words, the interactive exhibit is one filled with “immersive psychedelic, mind-bending art,” which is about the perfect way to describe it.
The four-story building is nestled under an overpass and it is truly like entering a whole new world. I got to hang out with a sloth, listen to a ghostly band perform while staring at the stars, and attempted to play an organ in the midst of a crystal cathedral.
Honestly, I bought a program from the gift shop as a keepsake to help explain what I experienced in downtown Denver, but it is just as mind-bending as the art installation itself. Truthfully, it feels right that way.
I bring this odd and unique experience up to encourage others to explore the art opportunities closer to home – because when art comes alive, it can be one of the most thrilling experiences.
Count me as one who is excited, then, for the city of Derby’s announcement that it is starting a Third Thursday event series this fall. City parks will play host to art exhibits – along with musical performances and more – as part of the series. The first event will be split between two host sites at the Derby Public Library and Warren Riverview Park. And with food trucks scheduled to be part of the experience as well? That’s just the cherry on top.
Music and art are such a natural fit, and I think anyone who has been to Botanica Gardens’ Illuminations can attest to that. Personally, I swear I have stood and watched the synchronized music displays going on for 30 minutes at times.
Similarly, this past winter I got to experience the “Van Gogh Alive” exhibit during a stop in Kansas City – displaying the works and life story of the artist set to music. I can’t confirm it, but I think they were playing on the sense of smell as part of the exhibit’s immersive nature as well.
Local music plus local art is a win-win in my mind, so kudos to Derby for taking a growing trend and carving its own niche. As with the annual Spring Into Art, which features its own interactive elements, I expect Third Thursdays to be well-received in the community. Who else is looking forward to engaging with the art and artists on Aug. 18?
