During this past summer, a member of the community asked me why the school district didn't utilize volunteers in our buildings anymore. Before being asked, I had never thought about this. I passed the information to the district admin, and the idea quickly took off.
On very short notice, the district administration compiled basic duties and responsibilities, a timeline for implementation and even uniforms. A few weeks ago, an informational session where prospective volunteers could learn more about the program was held. Turnout was promising, and many were eager to serve.
We are very fortunate, as I have written before, to have a level of community involvement in our schools that many other districts do not have. And it only made sense to welcome qualified, eager volunteers of that community into our schools to positively build relationships as role models, monitor hallways and as the district's flyer states to "help promote a safe and supportive environment.”
Due to renewal of similar programs of the past, it was decided to focus this school year on the high school. I am excited for the community to become as familiar as possible with our schools, to provide supportive assistance to our staff and to be role models for our students. We have volunteers who have signed up and are currently looking for more, it's definitely not too late.
If anyone is interested in this program, please reach out to the district at the Administration Center or to the high school office staff for more information. Thank you to all members of our community who have volunteered for this new program in striving to make Derby Public Schools better each day, one student at a time.
