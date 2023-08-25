During this past summer, a member of the community asked me why the school district didn't utilize volunteers in our buildings anymore. Before being asked, I had never thought about this. I passed the information to the district admin, and the idea quickly took off.

On very short notice, the district administration compiled basic duties and responsibilities, a timeline for implementation and even uniforms. A few weeks ago, an informational session where prospective volunteers could learn more about the program was held. Turnout was promising, and many were eager to serve.

