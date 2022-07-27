The past four years as Derby Public Schools AmeriCorps program director have only reinforced for me that students need a certain set of skills to be successful to start elementary school. Our AmeriCorps Program’s Camp KinderReady takes two groups of incoming kindergarteners through practice at some of those skills each summer.
While we’ve been thrilled to work with some very ready students, we’ve also seen quite a few who need practice at routines, academics and social-emotional skills before they start their educational journeys. I’m excited to share some highlights that teachers and parents have found most helpful. These are also some of the things that research shows are skills kids need to get off to a good start at school, and they are things you can practice at home!
1. Get your child on a school schedule. Example: Put them to bed before 9 p.m. every night and get them up at 7 a.m. every morning. Feed them a filling breakfast, or during the school year, get them to school on time to eat school breakfast.
2. Practice getting through the morning without a snack. Kindergarten lunch usually starts between 10:30 and 11 a.m., depending on the school. Snack time happens in the afternoon.
3. Kids should be able to give their first and last name – that helps in the classroom and lunchroom.
4. Practice handwriting! Ensure your child is correctly holding a pencil (see video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=naQhiEPENlk). Have your child practice regularly and at length. Have them practice writing their first name, numbers and even top-to-bottom and left-to-right straight lines or curved and zig-zagged lines. Those are all skills they need to learn to write letters and numbers.
5. Count everything! It can be Legos, stuffed animals or even how many red and green lights you hit during an errand in the car. Have them stop counting at a certain number. (As in, stop at three, even if there are seven blocks). Sort objects into two groups, and ask your child to tell you which has more or less. And always take the time to ask them to tell you how they know the answer.
6. Practice recognizing letters of the alphabet and what sound each letter makes. If your child already knows the alphabet in order, provide letters randomly and ask them to name them or give you the sound the letter makes. And I’m sure nearly everyone has heard that reading books together and even just talking to kids gives them a head start.
7. Talk to your child about how to handle “big feelings.” Ask your child if they are mad, sad, excited, or something else, or how someone else is feeling. You can use pictures, TV shows, movies, and so on. Talk to your child about strategies that help them calm down, such as deep breaths, stretches, quiet time, or using their words to tell a friend or grown-up about a problem.
As the new school year starts, and you trust us with your little ones, I hope this is helpful advice. Derby Public Schools looks forward to meeting your kindergarteners, and I can’t wait to meet as many of them as possible in the next year!
