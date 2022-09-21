Derbyites, in early 2022 the City began collecting data and feedback for the new Parks Master Plan. It has been apparent during this process that you love your parks!

During this process, we have talked with residents at public forums, had a cookout at English Park, went to DHS basketball games, and engaged at the City’s Spring into Art event. We asked residents to point out their favorite park features and amenities. Benchmark analyses were also conducted with other community park systems such as Garden City, Lenexa, West Des Moines, Iowa, and Westerville, Iowa. Stakeholder meetings were conducted with Derby Public Schools, Derby Recreation Commission, Derby Senior Center, Derby Health Collaborative, Parks and Urban Forestry Board and the City Council.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.