I don’t know about you, but I am ready for the holidays. Things feel a little more normal this year. After a year of many cancellations, I am glad holiday events are returning.
Events are important to the quality of life in a community. Our organizations work hard to provide fun, family entertainment for Derby residents and visitors. Thank you to those who put in long hours to make events possible.
I invite you to meet me at Madison Avenue Central Park on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. for the annual Tree Lighting event. I have the honor of lighting the city’s Christmas tree. We will have free kettle corn, food trucks and holiday music. This is a great time to snap a photo for your holiday cards or share photos on your social media pages. We will not have photos with Santa or kids’ crafts, but we still plan to have a good time.
It is a tradition at my house to spend a few weeks in November decorating for the holidays. If you plan to decorate, I encourage you to enter the 2nd Annual Holiday Lights Contest. The deadline to sign up is Nov. 24 (DerbyKS.com/holidaylights). There are four categories to be judged and a People’s Choice pick on the City’s Facebook page. Winners will receive a gift card to a local restaurant along with some Derby Proud gear.
The City held a Drive-Thru Christmas event at Fire Station 81 last year and will continue that tradition this year. Join us on Friday, Dec. 17 (the last day of school for Derby students) from 6 to 8 p.m. We will have kettle corn, sweet treats, an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, Derby firefighters and holiday music. Pick up a map of the homes participating in the Holiday Lights Contest and drive around to see all the amazing lights. I was a judge last year and enjoyed seeing the talents of Derby residents.
Many other events will take place this year as well, from craft fairs and a parade to the return of Christmas in the Park. You can find a list of events in the November Derby News and view event listings at DerbyKS.com/holidays.
I wish you a safe and happy holiday season.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.