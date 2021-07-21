August is a great time for an evening dip in the pool, free food and the opportunity to meet Derby’s first responders from the Derby Police Department and Derby Fire & Rescue Department.
We invite you to join both departments for National Night Out at Rock River Rapids on Tuesday, August 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. National Night Out is a free, community-building event to promote community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
The police department will have its crime scene investigation truck, patrol vehicles and Safety Town on display. Safety Town is a replica town for children that teaches lessons about pedestrians and traffic safety. Kids can drive the streets of Safety Town and learn about crosswalk and pedestrian safety, emergency services and more.
Fire & Rescue will have fire engines on display along with the Fire Safety Smoke House, a popular attraction for our pre-k and grade school-aged attendees. Kids will learn how to safely escape a burning building through a door or window. There’s even simulated smoke!
Our community partners, Derby Target and Walmart, will provide free hot dogs, chips and ice cream for attendees. Items will be packaged and ready to pick up.
On top of the food and activities, you can also enjoy three hours of free swimming and relaxation at the aquatic park. If you are at least 42 inches tall, check out the new green slide. I haven’t been down it yet but have heard rave reviews!
If you prefer to hold your own block party or have an HOA event and would like a police officer to attend and speak to your group, please reach out to me at 788-3093 or timnelson@derbyweb.com.
