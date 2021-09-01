As fall approaches and kids return to school, the DRC traditionally sees lots of folks coming in to begin or renew their Rec Center memberships. To get you back into your routine, the DRC is offering a limited-time special on facility memberships.
For one week only, Sept. 7 through Sept. 12, the DRC will offer the first month for just one dollar for those enrolling in Autopay. This is good for Individual, Youth, Senior, Family and Military memberships. As always, there are never any “joiner fees” or long-term commitments.
What a great time to develop healthy routines and recommit to your personal fitness! Our DRC staff works hard to maintain the highest level of equipment, cleanliness and, most importantly, great customer service.
As part of this commitment to great service, the DRC Board passed a new pay plan for staff that will raise wages for many of our staff beginning in October. We strive to have the best trained, most committed staff possible and we feel these wage increases will help us to recruit and retain the best possible staff to provide the highest quality service.
The DRC Vision is “Inspire the highest quality of life through exceptional experiences.” The DRC is committed to helping you live your best life with our high quality facilities, equipment, maintenance and, most importantly, our people.
The DRC is constantly working to hire the best and brightest in our community. If you have an interest please review our job openings at www.derbyrec.com/employment.
We hope many of you enjoyed our Hubbbard Arts Center Grand Opening and want to remind you that Fall Registration began Aug. 30.
Programs start Sept. 13. Check out our website or download our convenient mobile app by searching “derbyrecgo” in your app store.
