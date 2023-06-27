As we head into our Fourth of July celebrations, I am wondering what kids actually know or think Independence Day is. In an online search, I found some kids, who were as cute as the answers they gave, responding to the question: What is the Fourth of July about?
All of the children who answered the question were probably 6 or 7 years of age.
One boy said “It was the day presidents got born.” Another boy said, “It is when the Doc-u-ra-tion of Independence was written.” And a little girl said, with a giant smile on her face, “It is when we drink Liber-TEA.”
You never know what a child will say. But is the true meaning of Independence Day something children need to have a better understanding of? Especially in the times we live in now?
I challenge parents and grandparents alike on this coming holiday, probe and see what the children in your lives think Independence Day really is. And take some time to give them a more complete meaning of what freedom and independence really means.
Here are some thoughts on how one might approach things:
Explain to a child when you become independent, you get a lot of freedom but what comes with that is a lot of responsibility.
Providing an example might be to explain to a child that if they begin to take on the responsibility of getting dressed on their own each day, you will give them the freedom to be involved in picking out what they wear.
Talk to older children about the meaning of the flag and the story behind it. Explain the sacrifices that were made, so that today they can go play at the park or read any book they want to because of these sacrifices.
Share the many personal freedoms they have today, like freedoms of speech, expression, movement, thought and religion. And why it is important that these rights are protected.
In today’s world, with the influx of negative information that can be coming at children of all ages, whether it is in school, on television or from what they see other adults doing, it only makes sense to clarify how important maintaining freedom is.
This July 4th, have fun celebrating freedom with the children in your life but take time to instill the true value of our independence. And make it a tradition to do so.
