USDA has extended several waivers through summer 2022. These waivers will allow Derby Public Schools to offer free pre-packaged, curbside meals for any child ages 1-18 this summer. There are no income requirements, address stipulations or registration. New this year, we will be serving at three different locations to best meet the needs of our community.
As we see food costs continue to rise, our families will see an even greater financial impact than in years past. Summer meals provide nutritious, well-balanced meals at no cost to them. All meals meet USDA nutrition standards. These meals are more convenient due to an extension of USDA waivers that allow schools to serve meals curbside again this summer.
In order to ensure program integrity, the children must be present the first time meals are picked up. At that time the parent, grandparent, guardian or caregiver will receive a flyer that verifies the number of meals they can pick up each day. Breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup Monday-Thursday at the Central Kitchen, 610 E. Market in Derby, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. as well as Wineteer Elementary School, 8801 E. Ent, Wichita, and Oaklawn Elementary, 5000 S. Clifton, Wichita, from 12-1 p.m. On Thursdays, a lunch and breakfast will be given for Friday.
Earlier this month on Mother’s Day, I was reminiscing about the years when my kids were small and all I wanted was to be able to sit down and eat a meal from start to finish without interruption or complaint. I didn’t bother dreaming about a magical meal that I wouldn’t have to plan, shop, cook or clean up. Free summer meals are that dream come true. I often hear “but my family doesn’t need it” or “we can afford to pay for our meals.” However, everyone benefits from school meals. There are no income requirements and it is open to any child between the ages of 1-18 whether they are visiting grandparents or they live across the street from the school.
We are also looking forward to June 20 when we will be celebrating International Picnic Day. Through generous community donations, every adult who picks up a meal for a child on June 20 will also receive a free breakfast and lunch for themselves. We hope that your family is able to pick up meals and enjoy one of our local parks while taking a few minutes of quality time together celebrating summer with a picnic.We look forward to seeing your family this summer!
