During the later parts of July and the early parts of August everyone at Derby Public Schools is feverishly gearing up for the return of students and staff for the coming school year.
In addition to this focus, the Finance Department is also hard at work preparing the district budget for the year. With the due date of the budget being right after school starts, the first day of school is the final push for us to put the finishing touches on our budget.
Over the last three years we are proud to have been able to keep a relatively flat mill rate and still continue to make enhancements throughout our district. We feel that by keeping a balanced budget and the mill rate as flat as possible that it ensures that the public does not feel the burden of additional taxes through a higher mill levy from the district.
In addition to community support through the 2018 bond, which has provided enhancements all across the district, Derby Public Schools is also very appreciative of the additional funding that has been provided through various grants and federal funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With input and feedback from stakeholders gathered both through a survey and round-table discussions, these funding sources have supported programs that benefit our students, our staff and our community.
These funding sources have provided additional benefits such as funding free summer learning opportunities for students in kindergarten-8th grade, expanded summer school offerings at the high school, provided additional support, supplies and equipment for students and funded the purchase of additional equipment and supplies to enhance our high level of cleaning. These pandemic-related funding sources are able to be used over the next three years.
We are thankful for the time to spend these monies to ensure we set our current (and future) students up for success for the long term. As a district we are always on the lookout for additional grants and funding sources to add enhancements without impacting our mill rate for our taxpayers.
