This weekend, America turns 245 years young. Already, you have undoubtedly heard the boisterous celebration, taking the form of a variety pack of explosions. Please, please, please, Derby, at the bare minimum, follow the guidelines and laws this weekend.
That means you must cease the fireworks parts of your celebrations by 10 p.m. June 27 – July 2 and July 5 and by midnight on July 3 and 4. Fireworks should begin no earlier than 8 a.m. on any day, despite the fact that I have seen children in my neighborhood setting them off well before 8 a.m. in years past. These are the maximum boundaries of what is permitted, but I strongly encourage you to consider restricting your noise further out of courtesy to neighbors and animals.
Yes, we love America. But, many of your neighbors still work tomorrow. Or, they work second or third shifts. Your neighbors have babies and young children whose naps and nighttime sleep are affected. Your neighbors are current or former members of the military who may or may not have PTSD, and may or may not feel comfortable discussing it. Your neighbors are skittish animals who are in utter terror and a state of high anxiety for more than a week. And, sure, some of your neighbors have no issue with fireworks. Be the kind of mature and courteous citizen who acts with compassion and respect.
Fireworks are also prohibited on streets. They are prohibited from being shot at or out of moving cars, which I think is common sense, but, speaking from long, long experience, almost every residential street in Derby is a veritable war zone this weekend. Keep your fireworks on your private property. Then, promptly clean up your trash. I understand that a thorough scrubbing is best accomplished during daylight hours the following day, but wind, rain, and even sprinkler run off drives debris into storm drains, causing clogs faster than you think.
Many cities and counties in America prohibit fireworks completely, whether due to noise concerns or the risk of damage or wildfires. Others allow fireworks for a brief period. Derby offers a veritable free-for-all that just seems to become rowdier and more unpleasant each year. If you love fireworks, please demonstrate that enjoyment by celebrating Independence Day in a manner that respects the privilege it is to live in Derby, Kansas, and the United States of America.
