Recreation professionals know there is nothing like the week before Memorial Day. Months and months of extensive planning is all coming together and will certainly provide a summer of action-packed opportunities for our community. With preparation for the opening of Rock River Rapids, baseball and softball leagues, summer camps, classes and all the special events happening this summer – the energy surrounding our staff is exciting and vibrant.
Our local students and educators are now out of school; feeling those summer vibes and making full use of all our facilities throughout the day. We are very grateful for all of our staff that are working countless hours – virtually around the clock – training summer staff, buying supplies, readying facilities and everything it takes to provide great experiences for the community over these next few months.
The DRC will be supporting the Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest at High Park on June 9-10 with a couple events. We are pleased to introduce the inaugural Smokin’ 5K run on June 10 at 7:30 a.m. Come out and get a little exercise in the morning in preparation for great BBQ later in the day. The DRC will also be hosting the classic event: Toss Like a Boss cornhole tournament on June 9 from 6-8 p.m. Registration deadline for both events is June 8.
Our Recreation Station Camp is full, but the DRC has additional one-week options for camps. Youth art, culinary, horseback, junior lifeguard and junior camp leader camps take place throughout June and July. There are numerous other programs and class options also available for youth and adult alike.
Rock River Rapids will be in full swing as of Memorial Day. We will be showing “Top Gun: Maverick” at our Slide and Dive-In movie on June 15 at 7:30 p.m. and will be once again hosting the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on June 22 at 10 a.m. Don’t forget $5 after five o’clock daily specials all summer long. The park is open especially for the kids 5 and under (with an adult) during Tot Time on Saturdays from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
There are far more options available this summer than we can possibly share in this column. We encourage you to check out our program guide or our website for a full listing of options. Summer is a great time for you, your family and friends to feel the DRC’s mission of “creating happiness and lifelong personal growth.”
