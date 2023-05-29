Recreation professionals know there is nothing like the week before Memorial Day. Months and months of extensive planning is all coming together and will certainly provide a summer of action-packed opportunities for our community. With preparation for the opening of Rock River Rapids, baseball and softball leagues, summer camps, classes and all the special events happening this summer – the energy surrounding our staff is exciting and vibrant. 

Our local students and educators are now out of school; feeling those summer vibes and making full use of all our facilities throughout the day. We are very grateful for all of our staff that are working countless hours – virtually around the clock – training summer staff, buying supplies, readying facilities and everything it takes to provide great experiences for the community over these next few months.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.