Jean Epperson has filled the position of Finance Director for 21 years in Derby. It’s a job that can often be overlooked when things are going the City’s way. In Jean’s case she has handled the job so well that little attention has ever been brought to the City regarding financial issues. She has truly been a dedicated public servant and will work her last day with the City on June 14.
Epperson has handled her position with patience and grace over the years, during high growth periods for Derby, tough budget cycles, a recession, and even a pandemic. She is one of the hardest workers at City Hall, often being one of the first ones in the building, and last ones to leave. Not only will her vast wealth of municipal finance knowledge be missed, but also her calming leadership and general orneriness (and for me her office candy bowl – thanks for feeding my candy addiction, Jean).
Since I started working for the City of Derby Jean has been a sounding board on financial policy questions and issues. Beyond that she has always been the type of person that is more than willing to sit down with any City employee (or resident) and work through municipal budget or finance questions. She cares about the community and has worked hard to make sure Derby remains fiscally responsible as we move into the future.
Jean leaves behind quite the legacy at Derby with her many accomplishments. One specific area of pride is Derby’s recent bond rating upgrade to AA. The City also received the Distinguished Budget Presentation for the past 17 years and the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement the past 13 years under her watch.
In retirement I know Jean will continue to enjoy her gardening and activities with the Derby Noon Lions Club and Rose Hill United Methodist Church and spending time with her family and granddaughter. I’m sure she will find other ways to serve as well because that’s the type of person she is.
Join me in thanking Jean for her many years of dedicated service to the Derby community and wishing her the best in retirement. #derbyproud
