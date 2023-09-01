Vanessa OpEd

VANESSA BUEHNE

DRC Director of Programs

Even though the thermometer still says summer, school has started and DRC staff is prepared for a busy fall. First, we want to express our gratitude to our seasonal staff who helped us complete a safe and exciting summer of programs. It takes hundreds of staff to provide service to Rock River Rapids, our summer camps, sports leagues and so many other activities at all our facilities. Our facility staff has been busy as well this summer. Our annual summer maintenance is complete. Floors are shiny and refinished, new lights have been installed in the rec center pool area and all DRC facilities have updated modern camera systems for increased safety. 

The DRC will have a lot of opportunities to “Fall into Fun” in September. The Derby Sing Off will take place at the Third Thursday event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Madison Avenue Central Park. The Sing Off is an American Idol style event where local singers compete in front of a live audience for fame and cash prizes. There has been a great amount of interest, and the audition process is taking place to narrow candidates to a great field of 10 to compete on Sept. 21. 

