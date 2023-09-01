Even though the thermometer still says summer, school has started and DRC staff is prepared for a busy fall. First, we want to express our gratitude to our seasonal staff who helped us complete a safe and exciting summer of programs. It takes hundreds of staff to provide service to Rock River Rapids, our summer camps, sports leagues and so many other activities at all our facilities. Our facility staff has been busy as well this summer. Our annual summer maintenance is complete. Floors are shiny and refinished, new lights have been installed in the rec center pool area and all DRC facilities have updated modern camera systems for increased safety.
The DRC will have a lot of opportunities to “Fall into Fun” in September. The Derby Sing Off will take place at the Third Thursday event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Madison Avenue Central Park. The Sing Off is an American Idol style event where local singers compete in front of a live audience for fame and cash prizes. There has been a great amount of interest, and the audition process is taking place to narrow candidates to a great field of 10 to compete on Sept. 21.
The Kids Fishing Derbies will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 at High Park from 9to 11 a.m. and at the Oaklawn Improvement District on Saturday, September 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. These are free events supported by the Derby Optimist Club, and winners will receive fishing equipment related prizes. Donuts will be served at the events. Participants should bring their personal equipment if they can, but there will be fishing poles available for those who need equipment.
The DRC is offering Wednesday night co-ed kickball and the registration deadline is Sept. 24. Come out and experience the satisfying sound of the classic playground ball just like old times. There is a co-ed pickleball tournament on Sept. 23 from noon to 4 p.m.; registration deadline is Sept. 19. Signups are currently underway for youth volleyball, gymnastics, tae kwon do, cheerleading and tons of fall art classes.
Fall is naturally a time to renew, and we see tons of our customers back at our fitness centers to transition from their summer activities. Please check out our website for our various membership options. Regardless of your interests, there is some fun to be found this fall at the DRC. Can’t wait to see you!
