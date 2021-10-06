Fall brings cooler temperatures, pumpkins, harvest, and the perfect time to get together with family. Spending quality time together and creating happiness is what we do best! At the DRC, we have tons planned for the month of October for special events and regular programs.
The Derby Chamber Chili Cook-off is rescheduled to Oct. 9, which means so is the Beans and Bags Cornhole Tournament. There is still one more day to get in the bracket for a cash prize! Play starts at 10 a.m. at Madison Avenue Central Park. That same evening, head over to the DRC Sing Off for some great entertainment as we show off 10 Derby area singers that were chosen by audition at our Hubbard Arts Center Open House back in August. Anyone can attend for just $5 entry fee. Kids under 3 are free. Food and beverages will be served throughout the event provided by Shaken or Stirred and St. Mary’s. The contest starts promptly at 6 p.m. so head over early for a good seat!
The next weekend, Oct. 16, brings one of our favorite lifelong programs back to High Park, Halloween Hullabaloo! This year, we have added some new features and the event is still FREE. Animal hoppers, a pumpkin patch, corn pit, caramel apple making and pumpkin slingshots just to name a few. The fun starts at 10 a.m. and goes to 1 p.m. Be sure to dress in your best costume and sign up for the contest. You can visit our Facebook (@derbyrec) event page for more detailed information and times of contests.
Speaking of contests, we have another one two days before Hullabaloo! “Carve Out Some Time Together” is a brand new program for families who love to decorate or carve pumpkins. This program is open to all who want to get creative and slightly competitive. Whatever you design on Oct. 14 at the Zimmerman shelter will be judged at Hullabaloo by the public for a winner! Each family or group can register for $20. You can also bring up to three more items to make your pumpkin special. We will have the tools for you!
On Oct. 23, another DRC staple program that will be held is Spooky Swim: A Family Swim Night. Bring the family out for some fun in the pool on a Saturday evening starting at 5:30 p.m. This event is open to the public and is just $7 for a family of four. Each additional person is $1. Come swim amongst the spooky Halloween decorations, bob for apples and win prizes. Recreational swimming rules apply and children ages 8 and younger must be accompanied by a swimming adult. It’s a wonderful time to be inside when you are in a pool!
We hope you will join us for some of our October fun! As always for more information on all things DRC, visit derbyrec.com or download our mobile app from your app store. Happy Halloween!
