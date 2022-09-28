Fall is finally here, and with it brings cooler weather (hopefully!) and a plethora of outdoor activities for all ages. There is a little something for everyone when it comes to fall activities in Derby and local businesses do not disappoint when it comes to participation and showing their community spirit.
Starting with the Chamber Chili Cook-Off at Madison Avenue Central Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1, local Chamber member businesses will go all out to earn the community’s vote for best chili and best business spirit. The farmers market will also be there in full swing every Saturday in October if you are looking for fresh fall flavors.
Want to do more traditional fall activities like take a hayrack ride, jump in a bounce house or test your accuracy at a zombie hunting range? The Derby Recreation Commission has you covered at Halloween Hullabaloo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at High Park on Oct. 15. You can even take a Spooky Swim on Oct. 22 in the DRC indoor pool if you are so inclined.
Don’t forget to check out the city of Derby’s Third Thursday event on Oct. 20 for a more relaxed evening with live music, drinks and art exhibits at Madison Avenue Central Park from 5 to 8 p.m.
If you are craving something sweet after all of those fun activities, put on your Halloween costume and check out the Chamber Trunk or Treat in the Rock Regional Hospital parking lot for food trucks and free candy from local Derby businesses from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29. There are also several other Trunk or Treat events around town like the ones at VFW Post 7253 (Oct. 29), South Rock Christian Church (Oct. 30), Woodlawn United Methodist Church (Oct. 30) and Don Hattan Derby (Oct. 31) and the Derby Police Department (Oct. 31) to satisfy any sweet tooth.
So whether you are looking to sample some delicious chili or go trunk or treating, Derby is truly the place to be for safe, family friendly fun this fall season.
