Fall is finally here, and with it brings cooler weather (hopefully!) and a plethora of outdoor activities for all ages. There is a little something for everyone when it comes to fall activities in Derby and local businesses do not disappoint when it comes to participation and showing their community spirit.

Starting with the Chamber Chili Cook-Off at Madison Avenue Central Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1, local Chamber member businesses will go all out to earn the community’s vote for best chili and best business spirit. The farmers market will also be there in full swing every Saturday in October if you are looking for fresh fall flavors.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.