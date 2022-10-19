Kiel Mangus
Voting is a fundamental right in our great country, but more importantly it is a responsibility of all American citizens. Voting is an important part of the democratic process. Residents vote for leaders to represent them and their ideas and interests.

Voting is the ultimate equalizer. One person equals one vote. It doesn’t matter about your socioeconomic status, ethnicity, gender, etc.; you still have the power of one vote. The time is quickly approaching where you will be able to exercise that right so please plan to vote and make a difference in the upcoming election!

