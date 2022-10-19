Voting is a fundamental right in our great country, but more importantly it is a responsibility of all American citizens. Voting is an important part of the democratic process. Residents vote for leaders to represent them and their ideas and interests.
Voting is the ultimate equalizer. One person equals one vote. It doesn’t matter about your socioeconomic status, ethnicity, gender, etc.; you still have the power of one vote. The time is quickly approaching where you will be able to exercise that right so please plan to vote and make a difference in the upcoming election!
This November, residents of Derby are voting for several important positions including Kansas Governor, Sedgwick County Commissioner, Kansas House of Representatives member, U.S. Senator, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Treasurer, and several different judge positions. It will be a busy ballot with many important items including a possible constitutional amendment for Kansas.
There are many ways one can vote now. The Sedgwick County Election Office has worked hard to make it as convenient as possible to allow you to vote. You can vote by advance mail ballot – you just need to request a ballot from the Election Office by Nov. 1. Those mail ballots can be sent via regular mail or dropped off at the secure ballot drop box located at the Derby Public Library.
You can also vote early in person at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, from Nov. 1-Nov. 4 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Nov. 5 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or cast your vote on Nov. 8 at your assigned polling location (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Remember – you will need your driver’s license or other approved ID in order to vote.
