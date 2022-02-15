Hi Derby! My name is Dan Bronson, and I am your new Deputy City Manager. I am getting settled in after being here for over a month now. Since arriving here, I have been amazed at the quality of people and their willingness to help others through countless acts of service. I can see that it is through these acts of service that Derby has earned a reputation as a community with great hometown pride.
Seeing these acts of service and hometown pride is very meaningful to me as it reminds me of my hometown of Minneapolis, Kan. – population 1,946. Like Derby, Minneapolis has great hometown pride, and I was fortunate to have family roots steeped in public service from nursing and teaching to firefighting and military service.
After high school I earned my Bachelor of Science from Kansas State University, while also earning an Associate of Applied Science (Fire Science) from Hutchinson Community College. It was during this time period that I began serving in my college community as a third generation volunteer firefighter.
I came to Derby from Newton/Harvey County where I spent the majority of my public service career. I started off as a firefighter for the City of Newton, and earned my Master of Public Administration from Wichita State University. Other roles I held with Newton included Special Projects Coordinator for the City Manager’s Office and Management Analyst and Risk Manager.
My most recent job was as the Assistant County Administrator/Director of Finance where I worked for nearly five years. In that role, I reported to the County Administrator and provided leadership and administrative support to 21 department directors, elected officials and more than 200 staff. Other positions I held with the county include Emergency Management Special Projects Coordinator and Budget and Administration Intern.
When I saw the job opening in Derby, my wife, Emily, and I knew it was an opportunity we could not pass on. I’m one month into my job and I am reminded daily that Derby is an amazing place to work and call home. We are grateful to be a part of this forward-thinking, growing, community body. It is home to some of the best people around!
A big “thank you” must be extended to the Derby staff and residents for being so welcoming and making us feel right at home. Emily and I look forward to serving alongside you and building that hometown pride for years to come.
